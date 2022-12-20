Route 420 South bridge expected to reopen Tuesday: PennDOT

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township before Interstate 95 is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Tuesday, PennDOT confirmed to CBS Philadelphia.

PennDOT confirmed both lanes should be open by 5 p.m. but contractors will remain on-site through the end of the week.

Two weeks ago, PennDOT said the bridge would be closed indefinitely because of "the discovery of significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration" during an inspection.

Work was completed Tuesday fixing the problem, PennDOT confirmed.

The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.