East Dekalb Pike closed in King of Prussia due to sinkhole as crews fix water main

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Route 202 (East Dekalb Pike) in King of Prussia will be closed from Monday night into Tuesday due to a large sinkhole as crews repair a broken water main, police said.

The sinkhole is located in the middle of the roadway between The Tires Plus and The Walgreens in King of Prussia, according to police.

Authorities said traffic will be detoured onto Saulin Boulevard and South Henderson Road.

Police are asking travelers to avoid the area.