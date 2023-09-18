Man killed in hit-and-run on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia early Monday morning, police said. It happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of the boulevard near Borbeck Avenue.

Police believe the 42-year-old man was walking in the crosswalk when he was hit.

The man died at the scene.

Investigators believe the striking vehicle appears to be a Toyota Prius.

The boulevard is considered to be one of the most dangerous roads not only in the city but the country. There are efforts underway to make the roadway safer, including a $78 million boost from the federal government.

The funding is part of President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that passed in 2021.