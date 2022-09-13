Watch CBS News
Robbery suspect at Americus Hotel in Allentown in custody, police say

By CBS3 Staff

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A dramatic end to a wild police foot pursuit in Allentown. Eyewitness News has learned that the suspect wanted for a robbery at Americus Hotel is now in custody.

CBS3 was told police chased the suspect through the streets and into a creek after the suspect allegedly jumped off the Linden Street bridge.

CBS3 was also told the suspect may have dropped more than $300 on the street as he attempted to get away.

September 13, 2022

