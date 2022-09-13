Robbery suspect at Americus Hotel in Allentown in custody, police say

Robbery suspect at Americus Hotel in Allentown in custody, police say

Robbery suspect at Americus Hotel in Allentown in custody, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A dramatic end to a wild police foot pursuit in Allentown. Eyewitness News has learned that the suspect wanted for a robbery at Americus Hotel is now in custody.

CBS3 was told police chased the suspect through the streets and into a creek after the suspect allegedly jumped off the Linden Street bridge.

CBS3 was also told the suspect may have dropped more than $300 on the street as he attempted to get away.