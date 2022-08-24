Republican Gov. nominee Doug Mastriano to hold campaign event in Aston, Delaware County

Republican Doug Mastriano campaigning at bar and grill in Aston Wednesday afternoon

Republican Doug Mastriano campaigning at bar and grill in Aston Wednesday afternoon

Republican Doug Mastriano campaigning at bar and grill in Aston Wednesday afternoon

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) - The race for Pennsylvania governor comes to the Philly area Wednesday. Republican Doug Mastriano is campaigning at a bar and grill in Aston starting at 1 p.m.

It follows an event Wednesday morning at a roofing company in Montgomery County.

Delaware County Democrats are planning their own event Wednesday as well.