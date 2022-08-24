Republican Gov. nominee Doug Mastriano to hold campaign event in Aston, Delaware County
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) - The race for Pennsylvania governor comes to the Philly area Wednesday. Republican Doug Mastriano is campaigning at a bar and grill in Aston starting at 1 p.m.
It follows an event Wednesday morning at a roofing company in Montgomery County.
Delaware County Democrats are planning their own event Wednesday as well.
