Watch CBS News
Local News

Swimming advisory issued at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware due to high bacteria

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a recreational water advisory on Thursday for Rehoboth Beach due to high bacterial results.

The swimming advisory was issued for the beach at Rehoboth Avenue. It started at 3:31 p.m. and will be in effect until Friday, the Fourth of July, at 5:31 p.m.

"The purpose of this swimming advisory is to advise the public that elevated bacteria levels were found during routine sampling so that individuals are equipped to make informed decisions about recreational water activities based on their personal medical condition," the DNREC wrote in a news release. "Illness risk from elevated bacteria results is most significant in persons with certain medical conditions or compromised immune systems, and it is recommended to ask your doctor if you are unsure whether you are in the at-risk group for infections from recreational water contact."

The DNREC said the high levels of bacteria at the beach on Rehoboth Avenue are likely because of heavy rainfall, which leads to runoff in the days before the sampling. 

"Historical knowledge shows that water quality conditions change quickly at our ocean beaches; an additional sample has been taken at Rehoboth Beach - Rehoboth Avenue, and the advisory will be lifted once indicator bacteria levels are below the standard," the DNREC wrote. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.