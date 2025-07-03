Swimming advisory issued at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware due to high bacteria

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a recreational water advisory on Thursday for Rehoboth Beach due to high bacterial results.

The swimming advisory was issued for the beach at Rehoboth Avenue. It started at 3:31 p.m. and will be in effect until Friday, the Fourth of July, at 5:31 p.m.

"The purpose of this swimming advisory is to advise the public that elevated bacteria levels were found during routine sampling so that individuals are equipped to make informed decisions about recreational water activities based on their personal medical condition," the DNREC wrote in a news release. "Illness risk from elevated bacteria results is most significant in persons with certain medical conditions or compromised immune systems, and it is recommended to ask your doctor if you are unsure whether you are in the at-risk group for infections from recreational water contact."

The DNREC said the high levels of bacteria at the beach on Rehoboth Avenue are likely because of heavy rainfall, which leads to runoff in the days before the sampling.

"Historical knowledge shows that water quality conditions change quickly at our ocean beaches; an additional sample has been taken at Rehoboth Beach - Rehoboth Avenue, and the advisory will be lifted once indicator bacteria levels are below the standard," the DNREC wrote.