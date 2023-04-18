Watch CBS News
Local News

Stream our 4 p.m. newscast on CBS News Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're airing a big matchup in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on CBS3 today. But you can watch our 4 p.m. news on our streaming channel, CBS News Philadelphia.

Real Madrid takes on Chelsea from Stamford Bridge in the quarterfinal matchup.

Once coverage of soccer ends, CBS News Philadelphia at 5 p.m. will air on CBS3 and on our streaming platform.

How to watch CBS News Philadelphia on your phone, TV

You can watch the stream in the player above or on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 10:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.