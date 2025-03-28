Massive fire burning at church in Philadelphia's Kensington section
A massive fire is burning at a church in Philadelphia's Kensington section early Friday morning.
The fire started at the Radical Church of Philadelphia at the intersection of Emerald Street and Allegheny Avenue just before 1 a.m.
It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone has been injured.
On Thursday, another fire in East Germantown destroyed a twin home. Two people are unaccounted for in the blaze, and one firefighter was injured.
