Massive fire burning at church in Philadelphia's Kensington section

A massive fire is burning at a church in Philadelphia's Kensington section early Friday morning.

The fire started at the Radical Church of Philadelphia at the intersection of Emerald Street and Allegheny Avenue just before 1 a.m.

It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone has been injured.

Crews are working to control a fire at Radical Church of Philadelphia in Kensington that started early Friday morning. CBS News Philadelphia

On Thursday, another fire in East Germantown destroyed a twin home. Two people are unaccounted for in the blaze, and one firefighter was injured.

CBS News Philadelphia will have the latest on this story at 4:30 a.m. on our stream and on television.