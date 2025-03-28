Watch CBS News
Massive fire burning at church in Philadelphia's Kensington section

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A massive fire is burning at a church in Philadelphia's Kensington section early Friday morning. 

The fire started at the Radical Church of Philadelphia at the intersection of Emerald Street and Allegheny Avenue just before 1 a.m.

It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone has been injured. 

allegheny-ave-church-fire-frame-20831.jpg
Crews are working to control a fire at Radical Church of Philadelphia in Kensington that started early Friday morning. CBS News Philadelphia

On Thursday, another fire in East Germantown destroyed a twin home. Two people are unaccounted for in the blaze, and one firefighter was injured. 

CBS News Philadelphia will have the latest on this story at 4:30 a.m. on our stream and on television.

