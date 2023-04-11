Woman killed near Dunkin' drive-thru in Montgomery County ID'd

Woman killed in Dunkin' drive-thru had son in backseat, parents say

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 35-year-old woman was shot and killed near a Dunkin' drive-thru in Cheltenham Township, police said Tuesday.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's office identified the woman as Rachel King of Elkins Park.

It happened after 8 a.m. in the Melrose Shopping Center near Front Street and Cheltenham Avenue. A Ford SUV could be seen with bullet holes in the driver's side window.

The DA's office also released surveillance video of the vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting. The DA's office said a light-colored sedan, possibly a Ford or Mercury, was seen seen leaving the scene and driving eastbound on Cheltenham Avenue after the shooting.

Officials said a man with exited the sedan and fired multiple shots into King's car before fleeing.

King's parents arrived at the scene Tuesday afternoon and were emotional. Her father said God will help them through the ordeal.

King's son was in the backseat of her SUV at the time of the shooting, her father said.

The boy was not hurt.

Multiple bullet holes can be seen in the driver’s side window of this SUV. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is now investigating @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/MIaIH7dbro — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 11, 2023

Customers said they hope the shooter is caught.

"I hope they catch him," Natalie Plazek of Abington said. "Whoever did it, for the family, it's not easy to lose a loved one and to lose a loved one so violently like this."

"It's very frightening," Wayne Myers of West Oak Lane said. "Us decent ones, we're the ones who are living like prisoners behind bars and locked doors in our homes, afraid to come out just to go to a shopping center or, you know, have lunch. It's a crying shame."

The Montgomery County DA's Office and Cheltenham Township Police are handling the investigation.