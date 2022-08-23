Watch CBS News
Practice underway in Atlantic City ahead of Wednesday's airshow

By Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pilots are getting ready to take to the skies in Atlantic City. Blue skies are making for perfect weather for the airshow that is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. 

During the airshow, there will be additional rail service on New Jersey Transit. A train will leave Philadelphia just before 8:30 a.m. getting to Atlantic City around 10 a.m. 

Tickets will also be half-off through the N.J. Transit app. 

You just have to use the promo code "airshow." It's good for two, one-way tickets and can only be used on the day of the airshow. 

