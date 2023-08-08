Thousands without power after severe storms in Philadelphia region

NEXT Weather: Updates on Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Damage Reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of people are without power across the Philadelphia region as severe storms are moving through Monday night.

The entire Delaware Valley is under a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m. on Monday after severe storms prompted Tornado Warnings, which have since been canceled.

In Chester County, PECO says 49,366 customers are without power.

Below are the power outage numbers from PECO across southeastern Pennsylvania:

Bucks County: 175

Delaware County: 21,218

Montgomery County: 10,040

Philadelphia: 13,244

In Delaware, New Castle County got hit the worst. Delmarva says 22,876 customers are without power.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, thousands of other customers are without power.

PSEG says 4,872 customers in Camden County are without power, 2,509 in Burlington County and 565 in Gloucester County.

In Salem County, 1,444 customers are without power, Atlantic City Electric says.

If you currently don't have power, it's best to keep your refrigerator shut in order to preserve your food for as long as possible.