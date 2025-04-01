Adults with autism thrive in the workplace at South Philadelphia popcorn facility

Adults with autism thrive at Popcorn for the People in South Philadelphia

A local popcorn facility is creating meaningful job opportunities for adults with autism. For one employee, the experience has brought newfound purpose and confidence.

Liam D'Aquila, 30, is an employee at Popcorn for the People, a nonprofit that employs adults with disabilities, with locations in South Philadelphia and Piscataway, New Jersey. D'Aquila plays a crucial role in fulfilling orders at the Philadelphia location.

For D'Aquila, finding and keeping a job hasn't been easy. Living with autism and PTSD, he said, many employers haven't been understanding of his needs.

"Twelve years before I found this job… I finally found one I liked," he said. "A lot of places aren't too understanding. But as you can see, we can do stuff too! You don't feel so alone here."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that 77% of adults with disabilities are unemployed. D'Aquila was part of that statistic before finding work at Popcorn for the People. He said he was unemployed for six months after losing a previous job due to a PTSD trigger.

"I'm glad I'm in a better place. So I try to look at the good," D'Aquila said.

Now, he said there's a lot of good. During a recent therapy session, he told his therapist that employment is one of the blessings he counts.

"I might be a little different, but I can run this machine like anybody else," he said.

Popcorn for the People offers a variety of gourmet popcorn flavors, including classics like caramel, cheddar, and kettle corn, as well as unique options such as cookies & cream and dark chocolate espresso. All flavors are made in-house at the facilities. D'Aquila says he doesn't just love working there — he genuinely enjoys the product. He said he and another friend nicknamed each other "munch" and "crunch," in a nod to their product.

His coworkers share his enthusiasm. Marcus Johnson, another employee, said working at the nonprofit has boosted his confidence.

"I believe in myself because I have faith in me and everybody," Johnson said. "The more we work together as a team, we [are] unstoppable and stronger together."

Although leaving work each day can be difficult for D'Aquila, he finds comfort in knowing he's part of something meaningful.

"I'm not gonna lie," he admitted. "I get sad."

But every day ends with peace knowing he's found his place.