Poll workers in Philadelphia continue to count ballots

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Although projected winners have been announced in Pennsylvania, ballots are still being counted in Philadelphia. Workers at the ballot processing center, near Red Lion and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, could be seen counting ballots Wednesday morning. 

City commissioners say about 120,000 mail-in ballots have been received so far and they expect thousands more from drop boxes around the city.

They expect to finish counting sometime Thursday. 

First published on November 9, 2022 / 11:08 AM

