Police: Woman, man shot inside new townhome complex in Media

By Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) State police are investigating a double shooting in Media on Monday morning. It happened at a house in the Franklin Station community off Route 1 around 12:30 a.m.

A man and woman were shot inside a townhouse, police say. The incident happened just a 10-minute walk from the state police's Media station.

Crime scene techs were out all morning looking for clues to what happened.

Several officers went into and out of the house while the entire block of new townhomes was roped off by crime scene tape.

CBS3 has left multiple messages with state police trying to get additional information. We will update you as soon as possible.

