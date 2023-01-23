Watch CBS News
Police to give update on 2 fatal hit-and-runs

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police will provide an update on two fatal hit-and-runs that occurred in Philadelphia on Sunday night. The press conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

The first hit-and-run happened on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue at 5:40 p.m. A 44-year-old woman was struck and killed by a silver SUV while she was crossing the street in South Philadelphia. 

The second hit-and-run happened a short time later in North Philadelphia. A man in his mid-30s was riding a bike near North Howard and West Berks Streets when he was fatally struck by a white box van just after 8:30 p.m.

  • What: Captain Overwise will be providing updated information concerning the two fatal hit and runs that occurred on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023
  • When: Monday, Jan. 23 
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
