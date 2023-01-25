Philadelphia police give update on 3 homicides including quadruple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police will provide an update on multiple homicides in the city. The press conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

What : Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, and other members of the PPD will hold a press conference regarding multiple homicides in Philadelphia

Time : 2 p.m.

: 2 p.m. Where: In the player about or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia

Staff inspector Ernest Ransom of the homicide unit will give an update on the arrest of 24-year-old Edwin Vargas who was arrested in connection to a quadruple shooting/triple homicide on the 7300 block of Rowland Street and a homicide on the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

@phillypolice Homicide Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Edwin Vargas, 24 for the 1/9/23 Triple Homicide/shooting that occurred @ 7300 Rowland Ave. Vargas is currently in custody. pic.twitter.com/uhAKGIvakn — Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) January 24, 2023

An update will also be given on the Jan. 19 murder of Siboram Patro.

Patro, 66, was working at the Exxon station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue when police say three men broke in, shot him once and got away with a cash register.