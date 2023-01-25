Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia police give update on 3 homicides including quadruple shooting

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police will provide an update on multiple homicides in the city. The press conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

  • What: Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, and other members of the PPD will hold a press conference regarding multiple homicides in Philadelphia
  • When: Wednesday, Jan. 25
  • Time: 2 p.m. 
  • Where: In the player about or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia 

Staff inspector Ernest Ransom of the homicide unit will give an update on the arrest of 24-year-old Edwin Vargas who was arrested in connection to a quadruple shooting/triple homicide on the 7300 block of Rowland Street and a homicide on the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

An update will also be given on the Jan. 19 murder of Siboram Patro

Patro, 66, was working at the Exxon station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue when police say three men broke in, shot him once and got away with a cash register.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 12:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.