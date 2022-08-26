Watch CBS News
Police searching to identify child found walking along road in Upper Darby

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby are asking for the public's help identifying a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. 

They ask if you call 610-734-7693 or 911 with any information about the child or the child's relatives.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 12:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

