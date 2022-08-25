Surveillance Video: Police searching for gunman wanted in Chinatown shooting

Philadelphia Police release surveillance video of man attacked by group, shot in Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police hope surveillance video will help find a gunman wanted in a shooting in Chinatown. The shooting happened early Saturday morning when a man was attacked at 10th and Race Streets by a group of people.

One of the men shot him.

Investigators say they were at the Ocean Harvest restaurant before the shooting.

If you recognize the suspect contact police at 911 or submit a tip at 215-686-TIPS.