Police: Man shot in East Frankford, woman arrested

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials tell CBS3 there have been at least seven shootings in Philadelphia since midnight on New Year's Day.

In East Frankford, a 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and side around 1 a.m. Sunday, police say. It happened on Tackawanna Street near Torresdale Avenue.

Authorities say the man was taken to an area hospital and underwent surgery. There is no word on his condition.

Police recovered the gun used in that shooting.

Police say that a woman who is the suspected shooter has been arrested in relation to the crime.

