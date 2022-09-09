Watch CBS News
Local News

West Philly recreation center employee caught in crossfire of "gun battle" between two groups: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old is in custody police say a "gun battle" between two groups left a woman critically wounded at a West Philadelphia recreation center. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the 41-year-old employee of Mill Creek Recreation Center was outside when she walked into the crossfire of bullets near 46th and Brown Streets just before 1:30 p.m. Friday.

"She was outside and she walked into what turned into a gun battle between two groups of people," Outlaw said. 

The victim was shot once on the left side and once on the right side. She was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. 

No children were outside at the recreation center at the time of the shooting. 

Outlaw says a 14-year-old is in custody, but the investigation is still unfolding and others were involved. 

"Absolutely unfortunate. Broad daylight, I'm tired of it, residents are tired of it," Outlaw said. "I'm thankful that we do have someone in custody. It's a huge piece to help us put it together because this has to stop."

No other information is available.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 3:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.