West Philly recreation center employee caught in crossfire of "gun battle" between two groups: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old is in custody police say a "gun battle" between two groups left a woman critically wounded at a West Philadelphia recreation center. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the 41-year-old employee of Mill Creek Recreation Center was outside when she walked into the crossfire of bullets near 46th and Brown Streets just before 1:30 p.m. Friday.

"She was outside and she walked into what turned into a gun battle between two groups of people," Outlaw said.

The victim was shot once on the left side and once on the right side. She was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

No children were outside at the recreation center at the time of the shooting.

Outlaw says a 14-year-old is in custody, but the investigation is still unfolding and others were involved.

"Absolutely unfortunate. Broad daylight, I'm tired of it, residents are tired of it," Outlaw said. "I'm thankful that we do have someone in custody. It's a huge piece to help us put it together because this has to stop."

No other information is available.