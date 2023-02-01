Police looking for driver after deadly hit-and-run in Nicetown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was hit by a Tesla in Nicetown Tuesday night. police say. Emergency crews were called out to North 18th Street and Clarissa at around 6:30 p.m.
Investigators say a driver hit the man as he was trying to cross the street.
The driver reportedly went around the corner, stopped and then ran away from the scene.
Police are looking for the driver.
