Police K9 recovering after injury while searching for Danelo Cavalcante

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Loki, the Pennsylvania State Police K9 who has been assisting in the search for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante, is recovering after suffering a heat-related injury during the search.

Police say he was released from the veterinary hospital Thursday after getting injured earlier in the week.

The humidity and record-high temperatures in the area have made the search very challenging.

"He is doing well," said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens during Thursday's press conference, "and is expected to make a full recovery and return to work within the next week."

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, state police thanked the veterinary staff for their care of Loki.

Cavalcante has been on the run since he escaped from Chester County Prison on August 31. The search has since consisted of hundreds of law enforcement officers, K9s, aviation units and various types of technology.