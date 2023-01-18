1 person in custody for double homicide in Abington Township: Police

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - One person has been taken into custody in connection to a double homicide in Montgomery County. Abington Township police were called to the 1100 block of Beverly Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The Montgomery County coroner was also called to the scene.

Police tell CBS Philadelphia the suspect was known to the victims.

BREAKING: Police, Montgomery Co. Coroner called to home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in Abington Township. Awaiting further details from investigators. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ZqOg0YL3SN — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 18, 2023

Authorities say there is no danger to the community.

