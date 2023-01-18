Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person in custody for double homicide in Abington Township: Police

By CBS3 Staff, Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Jan. 18, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Jan. 18, 2023 (AM) 02:55

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - One person has been taken into custody in connection to a double homicide in Montgomery County. Abington Township police were called to the 1100 block of Beverly Road on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Montgomery County coroner was also called to the scene. 

Police tell CBS Philadelphia the suspect was known to the victims. 

Authorities say there is no danger to the community. 

Investigative reporter Joe Holden is on the scene gathering further details. 

Stay with CBS Philadelphia online, on-air and streaming for updates on this developing story. You can also download the CBS Philadelphia app for the latest breaking news.   

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 1:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.