Police, community leaders go door-to-door in Southwest Philadelphia for "Peace Not Guns Safety Walk"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - City officials along with community leaders hit the streets of Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday in an effort to help fight the city's gun violence crisis. The goal of the event is to get a first-hand look at some of the issues impacting this community, plus a look at some successful approaches to reducing violence.

On Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw along with Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson walked the 6400 and 6500 blocks of Kingsessing Street, going door to door to listen to the concerns of the constituents.

Southwest Philadelphia is one of the hardest hit parts of our city facing the gun violence crisis. The commissioner was well received by neighbors. Many were all smiles as they took photos with the commissioner and talked candidly to her about some of the issues they face on a daily basis walking and living on these streets. Many tell the commissioner that they just simply don't feel safe walking on their streets, especially when it gets dark outside.

The commissioner reacted to that and the importance of going door to door in many neighborhoods, not just this one here in Southwest Philadelphia, as part of the ongoing effort to remedy the crisis that faces our city.

"It's a huge difference, it's a huge difference when we drive certain blocks as opposed when you actually get out of a car and walk. You start to see things that you don't see in the car. You see people that are out on their porches. You have the opportunity to get out and engage, and then people feel more comfortable in telling you what's going on in their lives as opposed to a simple wave when you drive by," Outlaw said. "So one, it's important to have boots on the ground and to see for ourselves and be able to hear first hand how our services are impacting people, if at all, whether good or bad. But then it's also important for people to see us to know that we care."

The commissioner said some of the criticism she has received is that she hasn't been out enough and this is one of the steps that she is taking along with her officers, making sure that the community knows that they are actively tackling and thinking through how they can combat this crisis of gun violence.