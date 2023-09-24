Watch CBS News
Police: 3-year-old boy dead after fatal motor vehicle crash in Wilmington, Del.

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy has died from his injuries after a fatal motor vehicle accident involving an off-duty Wilmington firefighter happened Sunday morning.

Wilmington police responded to the scene on the 500 block of South Madison Street just before 10 a.m.

Officers found the 3-year-old boy on the scene. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he eventually died from his injuries. 

Police said the vehicle involved in the crash remained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing under the WPD Traffic Unit. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Corporal Keith Johnson at (302) 571-4415.

