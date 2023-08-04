Police respond to hostage situation Planet Fitness in East Falls
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are responding to a hostage situation at a Planet Fitness in the city's East Falls neighborhood. The gym is located on the 3900 block of Fox Street.
Police say they received a 911 call about a male in black clothing armed with a gun inside the gym.
Everyone from the gym and the hair salon next door was able to get out of the area, officials say.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.
