Search continues for teen reported missing in Alcyon Lake: police

PITMAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Rescue crews are still searching for a teen reported missing in Alcyon Lake on Sunday night, but investigators believe it to be a "tragic" incident. First responders were called to the lake shortly before 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Pitman Police Chief Dan McAteer said.

McAteer said they believe the person to be a senior at Pitman High School.

According to McAteer, the teen lost control while trying to swim across the lake and became submerged. There were two other people at the lake and both tried to help but became overwhelmed and came back to shore.

There was only one swimmer, McAteer said.

"My understanding is that it can be as much as 10 feet," McAteer said of how deep the lake is.

The search belongs to New Jersey State Police, McAteer said.

According to a junior Pitman High School student, the teen was participating in what they call the "senior scavenger," which the student said has gone on for more than 15 years.

The student said one of the challenges is to swim across Alcyon Lake for points.

"Because it's known for being nasty," the student said, "so people are like, 'swim across this nasty lake,' and you get a lot of points for it."

No students were required to report to Pitman High School on Monday. The building remained open with emotional support services available to students throughout the day.

All exams scheduled for Monday were canceled and will not be rescheduled.

All seniors were encouraged to report to the Pitman High School auditorium at 2 p.m. for an information session.

Pitman Mayor Michael Razze said the borough council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. is canceled.