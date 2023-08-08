Pink "Barbie" cheesesteak a huge hit in central N.Y. eatery

New York restaurant selling "Barbie" cheesesteaks New York restaurant selling "Barbie" cheesesteaks 00:30

The "Barbie" craze has helped one restaurant in central New York go viral.

A pink cheesesteak is the reason.

Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion near Syracuse created what it calls the "Malibu Barbie Dream Drizzle Sauce."

House-made ranch is mixed with red dragon fruit to get its vibrant color.

The owner says the eatery has sold nearly 20 gallons of the special sauce -- and people have been driving hours to try it.

Over the weekend the film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hit a new milestone, topping $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide.