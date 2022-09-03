Plane lands safely after pilot threatened to crash it into Mississippi Walmart, authorities say

Authorities say a plane that was circling over northern Mississippi and whose pilot had threatened to crash it into a Walmart store has landed safely. The plane landed in Gravestown and the pilot was in custody, the Union County Sheriff's Office confirmed late Saturday morning.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the "situation has been resolved and that no one was injured."

He thanked law enforcement agencies that helped in bringing the aircraft down. The plane started circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, about 5 a.m. and was in the air for more than four hours.

Earlier, the Tupelo Police Department said in a Facebook post that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated.

CBS affiliate WCBI-TV posted video of the plane flying over the area.

We are following a developing story. A pilot is threatening to crash his plane into the West Main Wal Mart in Tupelo.... Posted by WCBI News on Saturday, September 3, 2022

Police said they had made contact with the pilot directly.

Authorities believe the aircraft — a Beechcraft King Air C90A — was stolen and were working to determine whether the pilot threatening to crash the plane is an employee of a local airport, two people briefed on the matter told The Associated Press. Multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, are now involved in the investigation and are working to discern a motive, the people said.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said the agency was aware of the flight and is coordinating with local law enforcement.

Law enforcement told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal shortly after 8 a.m. that the plane had left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs.

An online flight tracking service showed the plane meandering in the sky and following a looping path.

Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and was watching the situation on TV and social media. Several of her friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.

"I've never seen anything like this in this town," Criss told The Associated Press. "It's a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning."

Former state Rep. Steve Holland, who is a funeral director in Tupelo, said he had received calls from families concerned about the plane.

"One called and said, 'Oh, my God, do we need to cancel mother's funeral?'" Holland said. "I just told them, 'No, life's going to go on.'"