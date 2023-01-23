Watch CBS News
PHS to announce more details about Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If this dreary weather has got you down, thoughts of springtime and the Philadelphia Flower Show might help cheer you up.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society released a new video showcasing this year's theme, "The Garden Electric."

Join us for the 2023 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show by PHS on YouTube

On Monday morning, we're going to learn more about the exhibits and design of the show at a news conference.

The 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show runs from March 4 through the 12th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

