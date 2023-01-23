PHS to announce more details about Philadelphia Flower Show
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If this dreary weather has got you down, thoughts of springtime and the Philadelphia Flower Show might help cheer you up.
The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society released a new video showcasing this year's theme, "The Garden Electric."
On Monday morning, we're going to learn more about the exhibits and design of the show at a news conference.
The 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show runs from March 4 through the 12th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.