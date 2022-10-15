Watch CBS News
Sports

Phillies to play at Citizens Bank Park for advancing to NLCS

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies fans react to Game 3 win
Phillies fans react to Game 3 win 01:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Phillies can advance to the NL Championship Series with a Game 4 win at home on Saturday. After Friday night's win in Game 3, fans are excited to advance to the move on to the NL Championship Series to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres.

For the first time in 29 years, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will square off in the playoffs. Red October is alive and well.

The first pitch is scheduled for 2:07 p.m. Saturday.

If the Phillies win, their ticket to California is booked.

If they lose, they will have to go back to Atlanta for a winner-takes-all Game 5 Sunday evening.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 1:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.