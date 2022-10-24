Watch CBS News
Fans line up at Rally House Willow Grove to get NLCS gear

By Vittoria Woodill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies fans waiting patiently for gear to arrive at Rally House in Willow Grove
Phillies fans waiting patiently for gear to arrive at Rally House in Willow Grove 02:38

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) – Phillies fans are wearing their Phillies gear with pride and rushing to buy even more after the Fightins defeated the Padres Sunday night. They lined up at the Rally House Willow Grove to get their hands on some gear.

With every single white van that passes, people are jumping out into the street hoping it's the delivery of the championship gear.

Fans are amped up to buy shirts, hats and everything else that says "National League Champions."

The line stretched around the building and down the block.

