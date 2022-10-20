Phillies firing up rally bus to get the city ready for Game 3 of the NLCS

Phillies come home for Game 3 after losing in San Diego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies are firing up the rally bus to help get you ready for Game 3 of the NLCS. You can find it all around our area Tuesday.

The tour kicks off at 9:15 a.m. at P.J. Whelihan's in Haddonfield.

Some of the other stops include:

Rittenhouse Square at 12:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art at 1:30 p.m.

The Kimmel Center at 4 p.m.

You can go out and see the Phanatic, some former players and the Phillies ballgirls.