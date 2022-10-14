Watch CBS News
Phillies-Braves NLDS: Rally for Red October Bus Tour returns ahead of Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies Rally for Red October Bus Tour will return Friday ahead of Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves. First pitch between the Phillies and Braves will be at 4:37 p.m.

Former Phillies Mickey Morandini and Tommy Greene will be special guests on the double-decker bus. Fans at each stop will be invited to sign the The Rally for Red Red October Bus with "Go Phillies" messages and get postseason freebies, including a Red October rally towel, a cheer poster and more. 

Here's the bus tour schedule: 

  • 10:30 a.m. – Chickie's & Pete's (1100 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia)
  • 11:15 a.m. – Canal View Park (4430 Main Street, Manayunk)
  • 12:00 p.m. – Fairmount Avenue (Eastern State Penitentiary)
  • 12:30 p.m. – The Fillmore Philadelphia (29 East Allen Street, Fishtown)
  • 1:00 p.m. – Live! Casino (South Philadelphia)
  • 1:15 p.m. – Phillies Postseason Block Party at Citizens Bank Park (Citizens Bank Way)
