NEXT Weather: Heat advisory until 8 p.m. with chance at breaking temperature record

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another September scorcher is on the way Wednesday, and the forecasted high of 96 degrees could supplant the previous recordholder - Sept. 6, 2018, when the high temperature reached 95 degrees.

This could be the hottest and longest heat wave of 2023. It's led to early dismissals for many schools in our region.

Thursday will be another hot one with a forecasted high of 95 degrees, but temps will fall short of the 102-degree record day set in 1881.

Thursday also brings our next chance of rain and storms. The day starts off with scattered showers and storms in the morning and midday.

Into the evening, some more storms fire up, with chances for stronger storms Thursday night.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather in parts of our region due to these storms, which could bring gusty winds. This risk is a level one on a five-point scale.

The heat will still linger into Friday and break by the weekend, with highs in the 80s and on-and-off storms.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Record heat. High 96, Low 75

Thursday: Still hot. High 97, Low 75

Friday: A few storms. High 96, Low 74

Saturday: Scattered T-storms. High 85, Low 71

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 81, Low 69

Monday: Partly sunny. High 81, Low 70

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 84, Low 67

