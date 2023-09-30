NEXT Weather: September ends dreary, October begins beautiful

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday is the last of the gloomy days as the center of Friday's storm slowly passes off to sea.

A very strong ridge of high pressure builds in across the region Sunday through Thursday.

Beginning Sunday, temperatures will be a throwback to summer with highs above average and near 80 Monday through Wednesday.

If you're out tailgating for the Eagles' Week 4 home game against the Washington Commanders, you'll only need a sweatshirt in the early morning. Temperatures will be in the high 60s by 11 a.m. and in the high 70s by 3 p.m.

It'll also be fantastic weather for Phillies playoff baseball Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (if necessary) at Citizens Bank Park. The National League Wild Card series is underway at Citizens Bank Park and it should be sunny with highs around 80 on each day.

Enjoy this while you can! Another big change looks to be on the way after next weekend.

The next chance of rain and storms arrives Friday, as a huge West Coast storm finally arrives on the East Coast.

This storm will bring us rain but many of the upper elevations across the U.S. will see their first snow of the season.

Our temperatures will tumble to the upper 50s and low 60s next Sunday and much of the following week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Spotty shower. High 69

Sunday: High 78, Low 57

Monday: High 80, Low 59

Tuesday: Fantastic for Phillies. High 81, Low 59

Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High 80, Low 60

Thursday: Some sun. High 79, Low 59

Friday: High 74, Low 63

