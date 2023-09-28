NEXT Weather: Spotty showers developing Thursday afternoon, storms Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Incredibly, we are still going to be dealing with the remnants of Ophelia! Its remnants have joined forces with another low and develop again off the coast Thursday.

With a front moving towards us from the west, that low will be pulled north along the coast and deliver clouds and showers to our area yet again.

Thursday starts off cloudy but spotty showers could develop this afternoon and into the evening. Friday's rain chances are higher.

With the combination of a frontal passage and Atlantic moisture, Friday looks more unsettled with clouds and shower chances at any time, particularly late in the day.

READ MORE: Ophelia shaves off significant chunk of coastline along Jersey Shore

Finally, on Saturday, the pattern begins to fully shift. The coastal low and the front move offshore, so despite clouds and shower chances in the morning, the final day of September should feature some slow clearing - and October is coming in hot! We are up to 78 for the high Sunday - perfect weather for the Birds - and then into the low 80s with sunshine early next week.

There is also a newly named storm, Phillipe. The tropical storm is located in the middle of the Atlantic, with sustained winds of 40 mph. The path will continue west through Tuesday before shifting north, so there are no foreseeable impacts from Phillipe, according to CBS News Meteorologist Bill Kelly.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 66, Low 54

Thursday: Some sun. High 67, Low 56

Friday: Chance of showers. High 67, Low 61

Saturday: Sun & clouds. High 70, Low 61

Sunday: High 76, Low 58

Monday: High 78, Low 56

Tuesday: AM showers, clouds. High 61

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.