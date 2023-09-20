NEXT Weather: Sunny, breezy and clear week in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Your bus stop forecast for Wednesday gets an A+ from our NEXT Weather team.

Wednesday is another sunny and clear day. The mornings and evenings will be cool, with the temperature only 58 in Philadelphia by 8 a.m.

It's one of those days where you'll need a jacket in the morning, but then you can ditch it in the afternoon and early evening.

The sunshine will warm us up to a high of 76 degrees in the city. It's part of a pattern this week with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures. We stay clear through at least Friday night.

We are tracking a disturbance that could bring moderate rain on Saturday, but it really depends on where an area of low pressure ends up. We're tracking this potential rain closely and will fine tune this forecast as the potential storm approaches.

The official start of fall is also coming up - the Autumnal Equinox is Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2:49 a.m.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Lots of sun. High 77, Low 53

Thursday: Another stunner. High 77, Low 57

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 74, Low 56

Saturday: Rain likely. High 67, Low 60

Sunday: Showers around. High 72, Low 63

Monday: Showers likely. High 73, Low 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 73, Low 63

