NEXT Weather: Last day of cool air before potential heat wave

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Enjoy this last day of lower temperatures! Highs are in the 80s in Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley, and the mid-70s at the Jersey Shore.

Sunday, it'll start feeling like July. We'll see high temperatures in the 90s next week, with the potential for record-breaking heat.

We had an early September heat wave in 2018 too. Right now, these forecasted temperatures are even higher.

There's not much precipitation expected until Friday, when we could see storm chances late in the day. We could see pop-up storms due to the heat and humidity this week, but chances are low.

Tropical storms causing rip currents, rough surf at beaches

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in Florida Wednesday morning, and has since been downgraded - it's now no longer considered out to sea along with Hurricane Franklin.

Idalia and Franklin are causing rip currents and rough surf at our beaches this weekend. Be sure to follow lifeguards' orders and posted warnings if you're heading to the beach this Labor Day Weekend.

The National Ocean Service says the best way to escape a rip current is to swim parallel to the shore instead of toward it - rather than tiring yourself out swimming against the current.

Where are the tropical storms right now?

Post Tropical Cyclone Idalia curving toward Bermuda this weekend.

Post Tropical Cyclones Franklin and Jose have merged and remnants are heading to the North Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Gert has regenerated and is headed north in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Katia has formed in the eastern Atlantic off Africa. It will move northward and weaken.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Plenty of sun. High 83

Sunday: Hot and humid High 93, Low 67

Monday: Near record heat for Labor Day. High 95, Low 72

Tuesday: Chasing record highs. High 97, Low 74

Wednesday: July feels in September. High 96, Low 75

Thursday: Heat wave continues. High 94, Low 74

Friday: Chance of storms. High 91, Low 73

