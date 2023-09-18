Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Messy Monday morning will bring afternoon sun

Philadelphia Weather: Rainy Monday morning
Philadelphia Weather: Rainy Monday morning 02:02

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Grab your umbrella because it will be a messy Monday morning to start the week in the Philadelphia area. The rain, though, is expected to clear out of the area by noon, with some stray showers possibly lingering into the afternoon.

The sun will slowly return to the area, basically from west to east, as the day goes on. By the evening commute, you're looking at sun glare instead of wet roads.

There will be some showers around 7 a.m. and then another band of steadier rain trying to push through the suburbs, especially in the city, at about 8 a.m. By 10 a.m., it should just be cloudy.

Monday night will be clear and cool, and good sleeping weather.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: AM rain, PM sun. High 73

Tuesday: Sunny, nice. High 75, Low 57

Wednesday: Lots of sun. High 78, Low 54

Thursday: Another stunner. High 79, Low 57

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 76, Low 56

Saturday: Clouds, showers late. High 71, Low 62

Sunday: Rain likely. High 74, Low 63 

First published on May 15, 2023 / 8:30 AM

