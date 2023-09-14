NEXT Weather: Mild, sunny and comfortable for Eagles game

Philadelphia Weather: Possible severe weather overnight Tuesday into Wednesday

Philadelphia Weather: Possible severe weather overnight Tuesday into Wednesday

Philadelphia Weather: Possible severe weather overnight Tuesday into Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cold front is knocking high temperatures down into the middle 70s this afternoon, and temperatures will drop into the 60s overnight.

The end of the week looks sunny, mild and comfortable.

Cooler air will make for a great night out at the Eagles' Thursday night home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

CBS News Philadelphia

Tracking the tropics: Hurricane Lee

Hurricane Lee is Category 2 and is likely to make landfall in either New England or Canada, forecasters say.

CBS News Philadelphia

As the storm passes, likely hundreds of miles to our northeast, it will create rough surf and rip currents at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches.

There could also be increased wind gusts along the Jersey Shore that may approach 40 mph.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Sunny and beautiful for Eagles game

Friday: Sunny, beautiful. High 76, Low 57

Saturday: Sunny. High 79, Low 58

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High 80, Low 58

Monday: Stray showers, sunny. High 79, Low 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 59

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 60

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.