NEXT Weather: Mild, sunny and comfortable for Eagles game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cold front is knocking high temperatures down into the middle 70s this afternoon, and temperatures will drop into the 60s overnight.
The end of the week looks sunny, mild and comfortable.
Cooler air will make for a great night out at the Eagles' Thursday night home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
Tracking the tropics: Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee is Category 2 and is likely to make landfall in either New England or Canada, forecasters say.
As the storm passes, likely hundreds of miles to our northeast, it will create rough surf and rip currents at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches.
There could also be increased wind gusts along the Jersey Shore that may approach 40 mph.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Thursday: Sunny and beautiful for Eagles game
Friday: Sunny, beautiful. High 76, Low 57
Saturday: Sunny. High 79, Low 58
Sunday: Sun and clouds. High 80, Low 58
Monday: Stray showers, sunny. High 79, Low 62
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 59
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 60
