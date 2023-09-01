NEXT Weather: Sunny and cool day ahead of Labor Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The calendar has changed over from August to September and with it we're seeing almost fall-like weather.

Morning temperatures were in the 50s, even cooler than Thursday. We're getting into the high 70s to lower 80s.

CBS News Philadelphia

By Labor Day, high temperatures will spike back up to the mid-90s.

Next week, it'll start feeling like July.

Tropical storms causing rip currents, rough surf at beaches

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in Florida Wednesday morning, and has since been downgraded - it's now no longer considered out to sea along with Hurricane Franklin.

Idalia and Franklin are causing rip currents and rough surf at our beaches this weekend. Be sure to follow lifeguards' orders and posted warnings if you're heading to the beach this Labor Day Weekend.

The National Ocean Service says the best way to escape a rip current is to swim parallel to the shore instead of toward it - rather than tiring yourself out swimming against the current.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 59

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 58

Sunday: A little warmer. High 90, Low 64

Monday: Heating back up for Labor Day. High 95, Low 70

Tuesday: Chasing record highs. High 96, Low 73

Wednesday: July feels in September. High 94, Low 72

Thursday: Clouds clearing. High 78

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.