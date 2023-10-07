NEXT Weather: Scattered showers as temperatures plummet

NEXT Weather: Scattered showers, temps get down to 40s Saturday night

NEXT Weather: Scattered showers, temps get down to 40s Saturday night

NEXT Weather: Scattered showers, temps get down to 40s Saturday night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A strong cold front is moving across the region Saturday, generating some showers through midafternoon.

We could also hear some rumbles of thunder.

Later Saturday, chilly Canadian air will arrive behind the front. Temperatures will plummet into the 40s overnight into Sunday morning, and we'll see our first drop into the 40s since May 19.

The sun will return Sunday, but it will be windy and chilly, with highs struggling to get above 60 degrees.

Low temperatures will be in the 40s across the region. CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday morning, we'll have our coldest start to the day since May 5.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Showers early. High 69

Sunday: Much cooler, windy. High 60, Low 46

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 62, Low 46

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 66, Low 49

Wednesday: Pleasant for Phillies-Braves Game 3. High 68, Low 48

Thursday: A bit warmer. High 71, Low 51

Friday: Chance of showers. High 69, Low 55

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.