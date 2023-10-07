NEXT Weather: Scattered showers as temperatures plummet
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A strong cold front is moving across the region Saturday, generating some showers through midafternoon.
We could also hear some rumbles of thunder.
Later Saturday, chilly Canadian air will arrive behind the front. Temperatures will plummet into the 40s overnight into Sunday morning, and we'll see our first drop into the 40s since May 19.
The sun will return Sunday, but it will be windy and chilly, with highs struggling to get above 60 degrees.
Sunday morning, we'll have our coldest start to the day since May 5.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Saturday: Showers early. High 69
Sunday: Much cooler, windy. High 60, Low 46
Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 62, Low 46
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 66, Low 49
Wednesday: Pleasant for Phillies-Braves Game 3. High 68, Low 48
Thursday: A bit warmer. High 71, Low 51
Friday: Chance of showers. High 69, Low 55
