NEXT Weather: Morning fog with scattered showers through the day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday morning starts with fog that could worsen into the morning commute - budget extra time if you're on the roads as visibility may be impacted. 

Visibility is reduced in Cumberland and Atlantic County in New Jersey, in New Castle County and Philadelphia in particular.

A cold front will bring rain showers Friday and Saturday, along with cooler temperatures -- especially Saturday and beyond.

Friday is no washout, but we will see scattered showers through the day. There may be some breaks of sunshine across the region but keep your umbrella handy in case you need it.

Saturday we'll see more consistent rain. Our NEXT Weather radar shows this edge pushing through the western parts of our region beginning around 9 a.m., bringing more consistent rain.

The sun will return Sunday, but it will be windy and chilly, with highs struggling to get above 60 degrees.

By Sunday or Monday morning, we'll likely have the first official low in the 40s this season. The last time it was in the 40s was on May 19.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Clouds, showers. High 77, Low 65

Saturday: Showers early. High 69, Low 65

Sunday: Much cooler, windy. High 60, Low 48

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 62, Low 47

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 67, Low 49

Wednesday: Pleasant for Phillies-Braves Game 3. High 66, Low 48

Thursday: A bit warmer. High 72, Low 51  

