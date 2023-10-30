NEXT Weather: Scattered showers Monday before temps begin to tumble

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be mostly cloudy with morning fog in Philadelphia and scattered showers mainly north and west of the city. Temperatures will reach 70 again on Monday with decreasing temperatures in the afternoon.

By Halloween, skies will turn partly sunny but temps will begin to tumble to the low 50s, which will be 10 degrees below average. There's a coastal storm that will stay offshore Tuesday, but it's close enough to generate clouds and a chance of showers on Halloween night.

November arrives with the cold on Wednesday. It will be the coldest day so far with highs in the mid and upper 40s, which is more typical of early December. The first freeze is likely for much of the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with lows in the upper 20s and mid-30s.

The good news is that there is a rebound to end the week with seasonable 60s on Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Scattered showers. High 70

Tuesday: Cold trick or treat. High 53, Low 45

Wednesday: A.M. showers, coldest yet. High 49, Low 39

Thursday: First freeze possible. High 53, Low 32

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 61, Low 35

Saturday: Seasonable warmth. High 66, Low 39

Sunday: Turn clocks back. High 67, Low 45

