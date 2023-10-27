NEXT Weather: May not see another record high, but get ready for 80s Saturday

NEXT Weather: No record highs today, but 80s Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This warm stretch isn't over yet. Get ready for another day with high temperatures in the mid-70s. And then on Saturday, the high is a summery 82.

We broke a temperature record Thursday when the mercury climbed to 80 degrees, breaking the record of 78 degrees reached in 1920.

Clouds over our region have kept some of this heat in, and Friday morning is off to a balmier start, in the 50s. We'll reach the 60s by 9 a.m.

The high temperature Friday should be 77 degrees, shy of the record of 80 degrees. Clouds will likely limit some of the sun's heating today, but if those clouds clear earlier than anticipated, we could get closer to the record.

Skies will be clearer Saturday as we end up a few degrees shy from the record high of 85 degrees.

The high temperature lowers to 68 degrees for Sunday, great for outdoor viewing at your favorite neighborhood joint as the Eagles take on the Commanders in Washington. We may see a few stray showers.

More showers to come on Monday.

We'll see some sun and clouds this week but no major precipitation is expected.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: AM clouds, PM sun. High 77

Saturday: Sunny and summery. High 82, Low 59

Sunday: Partly sunny for Eagles. High 68, Low 57

Monday: Showers likely. High 65, Low 62

Tuesday: Chilly for Halloween. High 53, Low 45

Wednesday: Chance of AM rain. High 49, Low 40

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High 53, Low 35

