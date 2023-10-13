Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Warming to 60s before rainy Saturday

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Another rainy weekend
NEXT Weather: Another rainy weekend 02:07

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While not as warm as Thursday, Friday is still a clear, sunny day. Temperatures will peak around 66 degrees in the city.

download-4.png

Then we have a wet weekend ahead. Rain will spread across the region Saturday along with unseasonably cool temperatures in the upper 50s. Showers should hit the northwestern edge of the region by 8 a.m. and reach the city between 10 a.m. and noon.

South Jersey will see rain arrive between noon and 2 p.m., our NEXT Weather radar shows.

download-3.png

We're expecting more rain on Saturday, while showers should taper off Sunday.

It will be the sixth straight weekend with rain forecasted.

The rain won't last all weekend, but the cooler temperatures will, with highs staying in the upper 50s to near 60s into the middle of next week.    

Here's your 7-day forecast:

download-2.png

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 66

Saturday: Rain arrives. High 58, Low 50

Sunday: AM showers. High 61, Low 50

Monday: Cloudy. High: 60, Low 46

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High 60, Low 49

Wednesday: Some sun. High 64, Low 46

Thursday: Great for Phillies Game 4. High 66, Low 45  

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 8:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.