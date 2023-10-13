NEXT Weather: Warming to 60s before rainy Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While not as warm as Thursday, Friday is still a clear, sunny day. Temperatures will peak around 66 degrees in the city.

Then we have a wet weekend ahead. Rain will spread across the region Saturday along with unseasonably cool temperatures in the upper 50s. Showers should hit the northwestern edge of the region by 8 a.m. and reach the city between 10 a.m. and noon.

South Jersey will see rain arrive between noon and 2 p.m., our NEXT Weather radar shows.

We're expecting more rain on Saturday, while showers should taper off Sunday.

It will be the sixth straight weekend with rain forecasted.

The rain won't last all weekend, but the cooler temperatures will, with highs staying in the upper 50s to near 60s into the middle of next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 66

Saturday: Rain arrives. High 58, Low 50

Sunday: AM showers. High 61, Low 50

Monday: Cloudy. High: 60, Low 46

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High 60, Low 49

Wednesday: Some sun. High 64, Low 46

Thursday: Great for Phillies Game 4. High 66, Low 45

