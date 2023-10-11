NEXT Weather: Great for Phillies playoff baseball
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The morning starts off in the 50s but we'll warm to a comfortable and sunny 70 degrees in the city by midafternoon - perfect for Phillies playoff baseball.
We'll be at 69 degrees by first pitch at 5:07 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park, as the Phillies look to regain the lead in the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.
Temperatures will be down to 60 by around 8 p.m. There will be a light breeze as well.
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week at 72 with a few more clouds.
We're expecting more rain on midday Saturday, steadiest Saturday night.
It will be the sixth straight weekend with rain forecasted.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Wednesday: Nice for NLDS Game 3. High 70
Thursday: Great for Phillies Game 4. High 72, Low 46
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 66 Low 53
Saturday: Rain arrives. High 59, Low 52
Sunday: AM showers. High 59, Low 51
Monday: Cloudy. High: 60, Low 49
Tuesday: Chance of showers. High 59, Low 49
Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.
for more features.