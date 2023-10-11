NEXT Weather: Great for Phillies playoff baseball

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The morning starts off in the 50s but we'll warm to a comfortable and sunny 70 degrees in the city by midafternoon - perfect for Phillies playoff baseball.

We'll be at 69 degrees by first pitch at 5:07 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park, as the Phillies look to regain the lead in the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Temperatures will be down to 60 by around 8 p.m. There will be a light breeze as well.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week at 72 with a few more clouds.

We're expecting more rain on midday Saturday, steadiest Saturday night.

It will be the sixth straight weekend with rain forecasted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Nice for NLDS Game 3. High 70

Thursday: Great for Phillies Game 4. High 72, Low 46

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 66 Low 53

Saturday: Rain arrives. High 59, Low 52

Sunday: AM showers. High 59, Low 51

Monday: Cloudy. High: 60, Low 49

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High 59, Low 49

