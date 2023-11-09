NEXT Weather: Temperature roller coaster goes back up Thursday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The temperature roller coaster continues this week. The high temperature jumps back up to the high 60s, potentially reaching 70, in Philadelphia Thursday.
Temperatures break out of the 40s by 8 a.m. and we'll reach the 60s by 10 a.m.
Temperatures will make a run for 70 degrees, depending on when afternoon showers arrive. When they do, they will halt the warming.
It looks like the rain could pass over the Philadelphia region this afternoon around 12:30 or 1:30 p.m.
After the showers move out, they leave behind cool air and a breeze.
After Thursday we'll see a spell of chilly air into next week.
Friday morning into the early afternoon, we could see more rain, particularly in Delaware and South Jersey.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Thursday: Warm, PM showers. High 68
Friday: Showers, especially to the south. High 51, Low 47
Saturday: Clearing, chilly. High 55, Low 38
Sunday: Sunny, cool. High 48, Low 32
Monday: Cold and sunny. High: 52, Low 30
Tuesday: Sunny. High 53, Low 35
Wednesday: Cooler, bright. High 56, Low 35
