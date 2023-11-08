Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: 1-day dip to fall-like temperatures Wednesday

By Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Sunny but brisk and colder, with a light breeze
NEXT Weather: Sunny but brisk and colder, with a light breeze 02:34

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temperatures are taking a dip Wednesday in between two warm days this week.

The high temperature is 56 degrees in Philadelphia with a light breeze. It'll be sunny but that won't stop the chill.

download.png

Wednesday, it's back to more of a late-fall feel - the high temperature drops to the mid-50s in Philadelphia. 

Temperatures will be in the 40s through the morning.

download-2.png

Here's your 7-day forecast:

download-1.png

Wednesday: Cooler, bright. High 55

Thursday: Warm, cloudy. High 70, Low 42

Friday: Showers likely. High 53, Low 46

Saturday: Clearing, chilly. High 53, Low 39

Sunday: Sunny, cool. High 50, Low 35

Monday: Cold and sunny. High: 50, Low 32

Tuesday: Sunny. High 54, Low 33

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 8:30 AM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.