NEXT Weather: 1-day dip to fall-like temperatures Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temperatures are taking a dip Wednesday in between two warm days this week.
The high temperature is 56 degrees in Philadelphia with a light breeze. It'll be sunny but that won't stop the chill.
Wednesday, it's back to more of a late-fall feel - the high temperature drops to the mid-50s in Philadelphia.
Temperatures will be in the 40s through the morning.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Wednesday: Cooler, bright. High 55
Thursday: Warm, cloudy. High 70, Low 42
Friday: Showers likely. High 53, Low 46
Saturday: Clearing, chilly. High 53, Low 39
Sunday: Sunny, cool. High 50, Low 35
Monday: Cold and sunny. High: 50, Low 32
Tuesday: Sunny. High 54, Low 33
