NEXT Weather: 1-day dip to fall-like temperatures Wednesday

NEXT Weather: Sunny but brisk and colder, with a light breeze

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temperatures are taking a dip Wednesday in between two warm days this week.

The high temperature is 56 degrees in Philadelphia with a light breeze. It'll be sunny but that won't stop the chill.

Wednesday, it's back to more of a late-fall feel - the high temperature drops to the mid-50s in Philadelphia.

Temperatures will be in the 40s through the morning.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Cooler, bright. High 55

Thursday: Warm, cloudy. High 70, Low 42

Friday: Showers likely. High 53, Low 46

Saturday: Clearing, chilly. High 53, Low 39

Sunday: Sunny, cool. High 50, Low 35

Monday: Cold and sunny. High: 50, Low 32

Tuesday: Sunny. High 54, Low 33

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

